Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $386,000 Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,673.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $536,229.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $903,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,805 shares of company stock worth $4,806,675. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

