Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $640,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $326.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.06 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

