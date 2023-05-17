QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

