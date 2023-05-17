Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,299 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after acquiring an additional 347,387 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,896,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,230,000 after purchasing an additional 141,440 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,965,000 after purchasing an additional 206,370 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,536,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 272,942 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 62,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,684. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

