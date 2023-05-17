Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 161,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,011.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFEM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,465. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.