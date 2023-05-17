Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 90,661 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 143,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 104,047 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:DISV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. 133,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

