Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 85,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,152. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

