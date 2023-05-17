Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $52.40 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $52.40 million and $2.83 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00027834 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

