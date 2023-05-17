Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP Sells $997,516.41 in Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,843.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Range Resources stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,605,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in Range Resources by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 616,000 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after buying an additional 306,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.