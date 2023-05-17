Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Insider Sells $75,820.14 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.04. 507,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $106.69.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after buying an additional 335,724 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $197,231,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after buying an additional 1,007,468 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.