Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lincoln National (LNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC):

5/15/2023 – Lincoln National had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

5/11/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $26.00.

5/3/2023 – Lincoln National had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..

5/3/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00.

5/3/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00.

4/12/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,605. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $58.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.38%.

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

