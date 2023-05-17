Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,540 ($81.92) and last traded at GBX 6,510 ($81.55). 2,175,906 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,323,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,490 ($81.30).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,220 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,945.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. The firm has a market cap of £46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,027.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.15.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 110.30 ($1.38) per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,648.15%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

