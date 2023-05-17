Reed’s (REED) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.
Volatility and Risk
Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 0.22, suggesting that their average share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Reed’s and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reed’s
|$50.78 million
|-$19.22 million
|-0.26
|Reed’s Competitors
|$70.74 billion
|$444.17 million
|12.66
Institutional & Insider Ownership
35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reed’s
|-36.23%
|-12,036.32%
|-59.55%
|Reed’s Competitors
|-1.35%
|-1,082.85%
|-0.93%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Reed’s and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reed’s
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Reed’s Competitors
|109
|540
|981
|69
|2.59
As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Reed’s’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Reed’s
Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
