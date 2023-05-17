Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 4,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reliance Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

Featured Stories

