RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Position Cut by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202,165 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe comprises approximately 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $105,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE RNR traded down $6.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.22. 313,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Further Reading

