Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Renew Price Performance

RNWH opened at GBX 736.80 ($9.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 696.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 694.26. Renew has a 52-week low of GBX 550 ($6.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 789 ($9.88). The stock has a market cap of £583.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,474.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RNWH shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.27) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.27) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

