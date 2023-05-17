Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Albemarle Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Albemarle in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $24.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.35 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.05.

Shares of ALB opened at $205.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.38 and its 200-day moving average is $240.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3,889.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

