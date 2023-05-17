Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB):

  • 5/3/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $121.00.
  • 5/1/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00.
  • 5/1/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $100.00.
  • 4/28/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.
  • 4/13/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $113.00.
  • 4/11/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $74.00 to $84.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/11/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/10/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/20/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.63. The stock had a trading volume of 386,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.