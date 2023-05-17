Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB):

5/3/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $121.00.

5/1/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00.

5/1/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $100.00.

4/28/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

4/13/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $113.00.

4/11/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $74.00 to $84.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.63. The stock had a trading volume of 386,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

