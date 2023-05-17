RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,850,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,794 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.65 million, a PE ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.17.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $834.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.08%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

