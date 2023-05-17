Richard T. Allorto, Jr. Acquires 10,000 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $354.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.73%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is -40.44%.

PNNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1,970.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

