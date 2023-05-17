Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading Up 8.3%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $37.66. Approximately 52,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 58,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on REPX shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $711.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 48.84% and a return on equity of 37.29%. On average, analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 193,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,099.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.79 per share, with a total value of $131,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,774,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,717,572.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 193,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,099.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $783,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 79.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

