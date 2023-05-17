RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading 8.8% Higher

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) shares rose 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 1,454,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,075,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

RingCentral Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in RingCentral by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $24,952,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 353.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 40,768 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,665,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,090,000 after buying an additional 150,943 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

