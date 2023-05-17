Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.48

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as low as C$2.31. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 61,226 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rock Tech Lithium from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$223.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.68.

Rock Tech Lithium ( CVE:RCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

