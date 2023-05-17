Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 25.65% and a negative return on equity of 163.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 3.4 %

Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,364. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Rockwell Medical

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

