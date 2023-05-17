Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.67

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 2194113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

