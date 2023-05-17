Royalty Pharma plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Royalty Pharma has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX stock opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,631,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087 in the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

