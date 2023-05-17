RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.10.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average is $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in RPM International by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in RPM International by 92.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in RPM International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Further Reading

