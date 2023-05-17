Rublix Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Rublix has a market capitalization of $48,972.51 and approximately $72.62 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rublix token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rublix has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00233852 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $70.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

