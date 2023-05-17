Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 476,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 730,877 shares.The stock last traded at $21.40 and had previously closed at $21.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $688.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.13 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 118.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

