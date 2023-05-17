Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $966.16

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 966.16 ($12.10) and traded as low as GBX 927.50 ($11.62). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 951.50 ($11.92), with a volume of 239,725 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. Barclays upped their price objective on Safestore from GBX 1,000 ($12.53) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.34) price objective on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 957.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 966.47. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Safestore Company Profile

In related news, insider Ian Krieger bought 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 989 ($12.39) per share, with a total value of £19,997.58 ($25,050.21). In other Safestore news, insider Ian Krieger bought 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 989 ($12.39) per share, with a total value of £19,997.58 ($25,050.21). Also, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 63,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.26), for a total transaction of £572,474.21 ($717,116.64). Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.