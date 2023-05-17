Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $250.00. The company traded as high as $206.75 and last traded at $205.40, with a volume of 477286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.56.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 974.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.32.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.