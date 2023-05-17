Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Down 3.0 %

Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.