Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Up 4.1%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 48,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 325,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SASR. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 6.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $975.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

