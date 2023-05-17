Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $367.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $398.00 to $367.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.14.
Deere & Company Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of DE stock opened at $362.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after acquiring an additional 381,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
