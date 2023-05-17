Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $367.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $398.00 to $367.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.14.

Shares of DE stock opened at $362.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after acquiring an additional 381,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

