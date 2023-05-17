Sapphire Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,963.75 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $24.45 million and $5,963.75 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.55 or 0.06650380 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00055357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,340,390,834 coins and its circulating supply is 1,319,801,411 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

