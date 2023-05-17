Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys 7,697 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $18.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

