Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.