Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Tops $0.0016

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $26,760.25 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,724,325 coins. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

