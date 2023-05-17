Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 368,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 120,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,292.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 267,780 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

