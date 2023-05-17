Scotia Capital Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $435.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.98 and a 200-day moving average of $484.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

