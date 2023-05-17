Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

