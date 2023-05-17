Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.71. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

