Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,698 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $388.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $391.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.32.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

