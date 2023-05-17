Scotiabank Increases Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$57.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GCAAF remained flat at $33.50 on Wednesday. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $33.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment represents the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.
