Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,018 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of Seagen worth $19,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seagen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,717,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,763,000 after acquiring an additional 63,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Seagen by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $187.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,521 shares of company stock valued at $41,309,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

