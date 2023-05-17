Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 865,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after buying an additional 82,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 612,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,191. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

