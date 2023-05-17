Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.92. 25,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

