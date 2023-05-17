SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Down 3.2%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 21,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 47,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,056.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 103,917 shares of company stock worth $882,969. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.9% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,291,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 265,325 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in SecureWorks by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 120,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 708,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

