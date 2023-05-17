Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.78 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $4.78 million and $19,164.03 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00021093 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $23,918.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

