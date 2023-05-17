Serge Saxonov Sells 2,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 895,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,790,503.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $92,682.75.

10x Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ TXG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 536,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.75. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 45.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

